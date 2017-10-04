Dave & Buster’s plans to hire about 270 people for its Auburn opening.
Dave & Buster’s is finally coming to the area and it’s hiring 230 people

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

October 04, 2017 4:09 PM

The area’s first Dave & Buster’s is opening in Auburn in December, and it’s about to hire about 230 people.

Hiring is underway now, according to a release from the company.

“Positions are available in both front- and back-of-house capacities, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more,” the release states.

Dave & Buster’s says it promotes 30 percent of its management from within the company.

Visit daveandbusters.com/careers to fill out an online job application.

The nearest Dave & Buster’s is in Oregon, so you might never have visited one. But chances are you’ve seen the commercials. Locals have been talking for years about the mythical chain that advertises like crazy in a market that doesn’t even have one.

Now you can finally find out what the fuss is all about.

Some describe it as a Chuck E. Cheese that had a love child with a casino. The Auburn location at the Outlet Collection will be 43,000 square feet and will be a game emporium aimed at adults.

From the press release:

“Dave & Buster’s will bring more than 43,000-square-feet of entertainment to the area and offer chef-crafted food like the Hawg-A-Saurus Loaded Cheese Fries and BBBacon Burger (featuring three types of bacon!), innovative cocktails like Glow Kones, adult snow cones illuminated by glowing cubes, as well as hundreds of the latest arcade games. The new location will also feature a D&B Sports Bar, making it the ideal sports viewing destination.”

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

