Grab your lederhosen. This weekend’s Oktoberfest Northwest has beer, brats and schnitzel

The area’s largest German restaurant and beer hall opens Friday.
It’s only open for three days, so you’re going to want to grab the lederhosen and head to Puyallup’s Washington State Fairgrounds before it’s over.
The annual German food and beer festival, Oktoberfest Northwest, is an all-things-German extravaganza with several restaurants serving traditional German and European eats and a German taplist. And, of course, there will be dancing, singing, beer games and stuff for kids.
Here’s what you need to go before you go.
THE FOOD
The festival is the area’s largest German pop-up food court with several restaurants serving traditional German eats. Wear your stretchy dirndls and lederhosen.
Tip: Some booths are cash only.
Bruno’s European Restaurant: The Lakewood German-European restaurant will serve its famous latkes, which are shredded potato pancakes fried-to-order and served with sour cream and applesauce. Don’t miss the schweinebraten, either, which Bruno’s co-owner Krystyna Tomaszewska described as “pork roast in gravy served with mashed potatoes and braised cabbage.” The restaurant also will serve currywurst, bratwurst, cabbage rolls and pickle soup. Save room for sweets. There’s going to be bienenstich, Alpen horns and apfelstrudel. Last year’s prices were $10 for plates, $7.50 for currywurst and bratwurst, $6 for pickle soup with a roll and dessert around $5.
Gutes Essen Haus: Ken Moriarty will return with his popular schnitzel plate, which is a pork cutlet that’s hand breaded with a crunchy coating and served with “homemade mushroom gravy, and we do the homemade, fresh, hot German potato salad on the side,” said Moriarty. “We do schnitzel on a bun, as well.”
He’ll also serve bratwurst as a plate or on a bun. Dessert seekers should not miss his apple fritters that are fried to order.
“We make all of it from scratch,” said Moriarty.
The fritters are studded with fresh-cut apples and swirls of cinnamon and are served with caramel sauce and powdered sugar. He’ll keep prices the same this year with schnitzel or bratwurst plates at $10, brats and schnitzel sandwiches at $8 and fritters at $5.
European Deli/Crepe Chalet: The booth known for sandwiches and crepes returns with a Reuben sandwich, plus bratwurst on a bun, and stroganoff over spaetzle. Ernie Carlson’s booth also specializes in savory or sweet crepes. Crepes are priced $5 to $9.50 and sandwiches at $7.50 to $8.50. Get stroganoff for $9.50.
Ziegler’s: This regionally known bratwurst and sausage stand will serve its typical menu of brats and sausages. Last year’s prices were $6 to $8.
La Waffletz and Macaron Station: This will be the second year at the festival for Roger Martinho and Mirtha Sanchez, who will serve their French pastries called macarons. They also specialize in waffles. The business operates out of Tacoma’s Freighthouse Square. It’s known for its fanciful macaron flavors. Don’t miss the rose-raspberry if it’s available.
Kaleenka Piroshky: These Eastern European fried pastries come in savory or sweet. Do not miss the beef-and-cheddar — it tastes like a delicious Russian cheeseburger.
Also find: Shishkaberries serving desserts, Straus Bavarian Nuts and Brevins Solid Gold Fudge. Also check out the pretzel booth, which is operated by Moriarty.
THE BEER
The ordering protocol is the same. Buy beer tickets at the ticket booths (cash or cards accepted), where you also can buy a commemorative stein ($15 to $25). Have your ID ready.
Head to a beer kiosk and exchange the tickets for beer. Pouring this year will be Trumer Pils, Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Hacker-Pschorr Weisse, Paulaner Oktoberfest and Warsteiner Dunkel. Cider from Seattle Cider Company also will be served. Beer is seeing a $1 increase this year. It will be priced $7 a cup.
DESIGNATED DRIVERS
Register at the root-beer booth for free soda. Don’t have a designated driver, but need a ride home? Be responsible and head to the taxi stand in the Blue Gate Lot.
Two stages will host a constant stream of performers. There also will be a stage in the beer garden.
Manuela Horn, also known as the Austrian Amazon, will perform shows at 8 p.m. Friday, 9:15 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Don’t miss games such as hammerschlagen all weekend. Wiener dog races beginning at noon Sunday.
FOR KIDS
Pumpkin painting, root-beer garden, face painting and maypole dancing. Tacoma German Language School teachers will help kids with arts and crafts projects.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Oktoberfest Northwest 2017
Where: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup.
When: noon to midnight Friday (Oct. 6); 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $12 Friday and Saturday; $6 Sunday. Free admission noon to 3 p.m. Friday. Free parking.
Children: 12 and younger free all weekend; children welcome until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and all day Sunday.
Info: 425-295-3262 or oktoberfestnw.com.
Comments