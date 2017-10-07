Gyro sandwiches are the specialty at Gyro Shack. The first South Sound location is scheduled to open Monday in Lakewood.
Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

Gyro Shack opens Monday with spinning meat cones of gyros in Lakewood

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

October 07, 2017 2:26 PM

Idaho-based chain Gyro Shack will have its first South Sound location in Lakewood on Monday, if all goes as planned.

The restaurant began in Idaho as a food truck and then moved into a brick-and-mortar space. The closest outpost is in Everett.

The franchise owners for the Lakewood Gyro Shack are Todd and Kelly Mulvahill, who already operate six Papa Murphy’s franchises (their first was also in Lakewood).

The chain is known for its fast food-style gyro sandwiches with ground beef-and-lamb shaved from a rotating meat cone that slow roasts the meat. At any given time, there will be three cones spinning at Gyro Shack in Lakewood, Todd Mulvahill said.

The restaurant serves just what you’d expect for a fast-food restaurant with a menu of gyro sandwiches. Beef-and-lamb gyros dominate the menu of 11 gyro sandwiches. There are also chicken and vegetarian options. The sides menu includes hummus, pita, Greek salad and baklava.

The Lakewood location will have seating for up to 33 inside, which is a departure from many of the chain’s restaurants. Many locations operate as drive-up stands. The Lakewood location also will operate with a drive-up window.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Gyro Shack

Where: 10519 Bridgeport Way, Lakewood; 253-212-2057; thegyroshack.com.

Opening: Oct. 9, if all goes as planned.

