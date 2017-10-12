The Ritchies, Allison, Janet, Meredith and Mike dig in to Argentine-influenced cuisine at Asado, a restaurant on Sixth Avenue.
The Ritchies, Allison, Janet, Meredith and Mike dig in to Argentine-influenced cuisine at Asado, a restaurant on Sixth Avenue. Peter Haley Staff file, 2006
The Ritchies, Allison, Janet, Meredith and Mike dig in to Argentine-influenced cuisine at Asado, a restaurant on Sixth Avenue. Peter Haley Staff file, 2006
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

Tacoma Restaurant Week is coming. Here’s where to get dinner deals

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

October 12, 2017 12:00 PM

Hey, deal seekers. This one is for you.

Happening the next two weeks is Tacoma Restaurant Week, a special dining deal where participating restaurants offer three-course lunches for $15 and three-course dinners for $30.

The event is sponsored by weekly newspaper, Northwest Military/Weekly Volcano.

The promotion runs Sunday through Thursday (Oct. 15-19) and again Oct. 22-26. Friday and Saturday dining is excluded.

More than one dozen Tacoma-area restaurants will serve lunch, and 30 will offer the dinner deals. Among the restaurants are some of Tacoma’s nicest, which means this is a good opportunity to test new restaurants.

Those restaurants include Asado, Primo Grill, El Gaucho and Indochine.

A few things to note: Call first to see if reservations are recommended. Mention when you call to reserve that you’ll be ordering the restaurant-week special. Do know that some restaurants, due to demand, can run out of menu items if more diners show up than expected (see above about reservations).

Find event details and menus here.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

    Anthony Hubbard, executive chef of Brewers Row in Tacoma, explains how he prepares al pastor.

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma 1:21

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma
Authentic al pastor at Taqueria Los Parados 0:34

Authentic al pastor at Taqueria Los Parados
Century-old beer returned to owner 2:10

Century-old beer returned to owner

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.