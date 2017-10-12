Tacoma Restaurant Week is coming. Here’s where to get dinner deals

Hey, deal seekers. This one is for you.
Happening the next two weeks is Tacoma Restaurant Week, a special dining deal where participating restaurants offer three-course lunches for $15 and three-course dinners for $30.
The event is sponsored by weekly newspaper, Northwest Military/Weekly Volcano.
The promotion runs Sunday through Thursday (Oct. 15-19) and again Oct. 22-26. Friday and Saturday dining is excluded.
More than one dozen Tacoma-area restaurants will serve lunch, and 30 will offer the dinner deals. Among the restaurants are some of Tacoma’s nicest, which means this is a good opportunity to test new restaurants.
Those restaurants include Asado, Primo Grill, El Gaucho and Indochine.
A few things to note: Call first to see if reservations are recommended. Mention when you call to reserve that you’ll be ordering the restaurant-week special. Do know that some restaurants, due to demand, can run out of menu items if more diners show up than expected (see above about reservations).
Find event details and menus here.
