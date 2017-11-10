New brewery opens a taproom and it’s perfect for date night (no kids allowed)

In 2016, Luke Weipert opened his tiny garage-based Lost Woods Brewery in Bonney Lake.
His space wasn’t a great fit for visitors, but he also didn’t want to move his brewery operation.
He crafted a creative solution. Weipert kept his brewery at his house and found a taproom to serve his beer. He opened the Lost Woods taproom Nov. 3.
The concept is similar to what Puyallup River Alehouse did from 2013 to 2015 when it operated a taproom in downtown Puyallup separate from its South Hill brewery.
Like Puyallup River, Weipert also features guest taps from other brewers.
The brewer: Weipert has more than 13 years experience in amateur brewing. His business partner is John Amend.
The space: Seating for 41 in s comfortable space that was a former Quizno’s (and there’s an “mmmm ... toasty” sign above the bar to prove it). There are a handful of high-top tables, plus bar seating. An accessible low-top table is near the front door.
On tap: Lost Woods beers on tap include the Manimal IPA, Long Walker Amber, Lost Woods Belgian, Lost Woods Pale, Ponderosa Porter and Bonney Lake Gold. Pints are $5.50 each.
Guest taps: Dystopian State, Wet Coast Brewing, Scamp Brewing and Cole Street.
Also serving: Cider, gluten-free beer, wine and old-school choices of Rainier and Olympia
Food: None now, but there are menus for nearby Bonney Lake restaurants on the tables. Outside food is welcome. Also, I’d like to point out that Trapper’s Sushi and D’Lara Mediterranean are both nearby. Sushi and gyro sandwiches go swell with beer.
Game viewing: There are flat-panel televisions throughout the space. Expect to see the Seahawks game on. They will adjust their hours for Sunday morning games.
For fun: A few arcade games and dart boards.
Visitors: Must be 21 and older.
Lost Woods Brewery
Where: 19944 South Prairie Road E., Bonney Lake.
Info: facebook.com/lostwoodsbrewery.
Hours: 2:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; noon-10 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
Note: 21 and older only.
