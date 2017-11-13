New restaurant with icy cocktails opening in Lakewood next week

If all goes as planned, Hop Jack’s will open its next restaurant Nov. 20 at the Lakewood Towne Center in a building near the Barnes and Noble.
The regional restaurant opened its first location in Bonney Lake in 2009.
The family-friendly restaurant serves a menu of burgers, sandwiches and pub-friendly entrees. It has weekend brunch and a dedicated gluten-free menu.
It’s also known for its love for cold booze. It serves some cocktails in glasses made out of ice. It keeps its beer taps at a frosty 34 degrees.
Hop Jack’s owner Mark Eggen is well known in local restaurants.
He previously worked at Restaurants Unlimited, was an executive at Red Robin and opened Rock Wood Fired Pizza franchises in the area.
His children also help run the Hop Jack’s restaurants.
Back when he opened the first Hop Jack’s, he described it as a modern interpretation of Red Robin.
Hop Jack’s has more than a dozen locations from here to Spokane. The company will open two more in the next several months. One will be in Gig Harbor.
The opening of the Gig Harbor Hop Jack’s is expected to be in February. It will be in the new Fred Meyer complex on Point Fosdick Drive Northwest.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Hop Jack’s Lakewood
Where: 5821 Main St. SW, Lakewood; 253-267-0429; hopjacks.net.
