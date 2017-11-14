Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Three Tacoma bartenders show how they serve up barrel-aged cocktails – Macy Heppner pours a sazerac at Stack 571, Jeanette Moore prepares a Manhattan at WildFin American Grill and Cassandra Newman of Pacific Grill makes a negroni. Maturing in oak for over a month adds nutty character and softens the alcohol's edges.
Operator Chris Keil discusses the upcoming debut of En Rama, a new cocktail lounge located in downtown Tacoma at Courthouse Square, known locally as the Old Post Office building. The interior is still under construction so Keil was reluctant to offer an early peek.
Sam Halhuli, owner The Mule Tavern on South Tacoma Way, explains that a mule is simply a cocktail made with ginger beer. The Mule's most popular cocktail is the Moscow Mule which is vodka with ginger beer.
Robert "Chef Bob" Walpole, of Pacific Southern in Tacoma, said it takes 22 minutes to prepare his signature dish from start to finish. Walpole mixes New York flair with down-home country flavors in his restaurant on Pine Street.