Delicious scones are being served in downtown Puyallup through Wednesday (Nov. 15).
Delicious scones are being served in downtown Puyallup through Wednesday (Nov. 15). Sue Kidd Staff file, 2016
Delicious scones are being served in downtown Puyallup through Wednesday (Nov. 15). Sue Kidd Staff file, 2016
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

Missed Fisher Scones at the fair? Here’s your second chance, but only through Wednesday

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

November 14, 2017 10:00 AM

The Fisher scone people have taken pity on those who missed the jam-smothered scones during the Washington State Fair.

Here’s your shot for a do-over. But you’ve only got until Wednesday (Nov. 15).

And there’s another catch: You have to show up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m

Call it an act of scone goodwill.

“It’s mostly just to give the fans their favorite fair treat in the off season,” said Stacy Howard, public relations manager of the fair.

“They did this over the summer, too, between the spring and state fair. They do it a few times a year,” she added.

Find the scones in the Gold Lot at the fairgrounds in downtown Puyallup. Here’s a handy map to get you there.

Scones are priced as they were during the fair: $1.75 for a single scone or $18 for a baker’s dozen.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog

    The butterhorns at The Poodle Dog are made daily by Jane Balmer, who has been the baker at the Fife restaurant since 1980.

Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog

Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 2:45

Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog
'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma 1:21

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma
Authentic al pastor at Taqueria Los Parados 0:34

Authentic al pastor at Taqueria Los Parados

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.