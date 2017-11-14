Missed Fisher Scones at the fair? Here’s your second chance, but only through Wednesday

The Fisher scone people have taken pity on those who missed the jam-smothered scones during the Washington State Fair.
Here’s your shot for a do-over. But you’ve only got until Wednesday (Nov. 15).
And there’s another catch: You have to show up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m
Call it an act of scone goodwill.
“It’s mostly just to give the fans their favorite fair treat in the off season,” said Stacy Howard, public relations manager of the fair.
“They did this over the summer, too, between the spring and state fair. They do it a few times a year,” she added.
Find the scones in the Gold Lot at the fairgrounds in downtown Puyallup. Here’s a handy map to get you there.
Scones are priced as they were during the fair: $1.75 for a single scone or $18 for a baker’s dozen.
