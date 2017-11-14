More Videos

  Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

    Fiesta Taqueria And Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.

Fiesta Taqueria And Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.
Fiesta Taqueria And Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

This restaurant plans to build a 30-feet-long taco to celebrate its birthday, and everyone is invited

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

November 14, 2017 10:19 AM

Some restaurants celebrate with a drink or entree discount. Others celebrate with a band.

At downtown Puyallup’s Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar, the party usually involves giant food.

Ten months after the restaurant assembled a 30-feet-long Mucha Mega Burrito to honor past and current military members, the Mexican restaurant is back at it.

This time with tacos.

The taco assembly and feast will mark the restaurant’s third anniversary.

The taco plate will be 30-feet long(ish).

Fiesta Taqueria’s Fernando Luis and staffers will construct the base with overlapping corn tortillas on a plate that spans the dining room.

He plans to use steak, pork and chicken to fill the tortillas. Garnish will include chopped onions and cilantro.

Those who show up get a free taste.

The taco building begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14).

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar

Where: 506 N Meridian, Puyallup; 253-445-6525; fiestataqueriaandtequilabar.com.

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14).

What: Get a free piece of a 30-feet-long taco.

  Comments  

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

