This restaurant plans to build a 30-feet-long taco to celebrate its birthday, and everyone is invited

Some restaurants celebrate with a drink or entree discount. Others celebrate with a band.
At downtown Puyallup’s Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar, the party usually involves giant food.
Ten months after the restaurant assembled a 30-feet-long Mucha Mega Burrito to honor past and current military members, the Mexican restaurant is back at it.
This time with tacos.
The taco assembly and feast will mark the restaurant’s third anniversary.
The taco plate will be 30-feet long(ish).
Fiesta Taqueria’s Fernando Luis and staffers will construct the base with overlapping corn tortillas on a plate that spans the dining room.
He plans to use steak, pork and chicken to fill the tortillas. Garnish will include chopped onions and cilantro.
Those who show up get a free taste.
The taco building begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14).
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar
Where: 506 N Meridian, Puyallup; 253-445-6525; fiestataqueriaandtequilabar.com.
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14).
What: Get a free piece of a 30-feet-long taco.
Comments