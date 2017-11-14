This restaurant plans to build a 30-feet-long taco to celebrate its birthday, and everyone is invited

More Videos 2:45 Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog Pause 1:11 Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:58 Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce 0:25 Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:50 Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 0:54 Farmland guaranteed long life after Land Trust protection 6:35 Police won't face assault charges after body cameras catch bloody beating of homeless man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco Fiesta Taqueria And Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup. Fiesta Taqueria And Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.

Fiesta Taqueria And Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.