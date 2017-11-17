North End Tavern is closing Nov. 25 and hopes to move to a new home

Ron Kerns is in search of a new home for his North End Tavern.
The last day of business at its current location will be Nov. 25, the day of the Apple Cup football game.
The Proctor neighborhood tavern at 2622 N. Proctor St. opened in 1937, said Kerns. Its doors have stayed open through several ownership changes.
“It’s been really tough here the last couple of weeks once word got out,” said Kerns.
Kerns said he’s closing and trying to relocate because lease negotiations with his current landlord deteriorated after he learned of a rent increase. The new lease terms were more than he could afford.
Kerns and his wife Maurie Kerns bought the tavern 10 years ago from Greg Callahan. It was a second business for Kerns, who previously ran a regional automotive business before selling it. He still works with cars.
The tavern is known by its longtime name, the North End Tavern, but also by its car-themed nickname, Slappy’s Garage.
Kerns hopes to find a neighborhood location where he can continue serving the food he’s added to the menu since he purchased the restaurant.
The menu includes a mix of sandwiches carrying car-themed names, plus fish and chips and daily specials that include prime rib and smoked brisket.
