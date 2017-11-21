A taco trio with adobada, beans and rice from El Malecon de Tacoma.
A taco trio with adobada, beans and rice from El Malecon de Tacoma.
A taco trio with adobada, beans and rice from El Malecon de Tacoma.
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

This new Mexican restaurant is priced like a taco truck, but comes with a full cocktail bar

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

November 21, 2017 11:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Tacoma’s newest Mexican restaurant, El Malecon de Tacoma, opened Oct. 27.

Its menu is as casual as a taqueria or a taco truck, but this restaurant comes with a full cocktail menu.

Prices are almost as low as a taco truck, too. Few items are priced more than ten bucks.

It doesn’t have a steering wheel, though. It’s a taqueria built into an expansive restaurant space.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s in the same neighborhood as Ben Dew’s Clubhouse Grill, the Cloverleaf Tavern and Loose Wheel.

Here’s a first-bite look. It’s this paper’s policy to avoid criticism of food and service during a restaurant’s first month.

The concept: Tacos, burritos, enchiladas, tortas and margaritas. If you’re searching for a local reference, it’s similar to Tacos Guaymas on 72nd in East Tacoma. That order-at-the-counter taqueria has a cocktail and beer menu.

The space: It’s as if a taqueria collided with an enormous nightclub. That might be because the building in recent years held nightclubs called The Town and Backstage Bar and Grill.

Dining room: Made over in shades of sunny yellow and terra cotta. Plenty of seating for groups small and large (up to 12 or more).

Style of service: Order at the front counter where the menu is beamed across digital monitors. However, table service was offered after inquiring.

gordita
A gordita with shredded beef at El Malecon de Tacoma...
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

The menu: The straightforward menu has all the regular taco bases covered. Its best attribute is its affordability.

Find burritos ($6.99 to $8.99), enchiladas ($9.99), quesadillas ($6.19), torta sandwiches ($6.99), tacos ($1.50 each), mulitas ($2.59), tostadas ($2.59) and gorditas ($2.99 each).

Larger plates with rice and beans include chicken fajitas ($8.99), a carnitas platter ($9.99), carne asada ($12.89), taco plate ($8.99), steak ranchero ($10.99), shrimp diabla ($12.99), mojarra frita ($12.99).

The restaurant also serves pozole and menudo ($10.99). Kids menu item is a cheese quesadilla with rice and beans ($5.50).

Meat choices: adobada (spicy pork), asada (steak), birria (shredded beef), carnitas (roasted pork), lengua (beef tongue), pollo (chicken), tripe (stomach).

Salsa bar: Closed on my visit but situated at the foot of the stage.

The bar: A full-service bar with cocktails and beer is near the entrance. Step up into the bar to find high-top tables with barstool seating. Multiple styles of margaritas ($6.50 to $10), plus palomas ($7), micheladas ($6), sangria ($7.50) and bottled Mexican beer. Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m.

adobada 2
Adobada tacos come with rice and beans on a taco platter at El Malecon de Tacoma.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

The eats: Meals begin here with free chips and a red and green salsa.

A trio of adobado tacos were served street-taco style with chopped cilantro and onions on double layered grill-warmed corn tortillas ($8.99).

Carne Asada was grilled skirt steak flavored with a sprinkle of salt and dressed with grilled jalapeno and scallions, plus warm tortillas on the side ($12.89). The taco trio and carne asada were served with thick refried beans and flavorful rice on the side.

A gordita was split open with its bottom layer covered in refried beans, a generous layer of slow-simmered shredded beef and topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream ($2.99). A plate-sized verde burrito was drenched in a flood of mild verde sauce and stuffed with a heavy layer of beans, plenty of crispy-edged carnitas and a smidge of rice ($8.99).

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

El Malecon de Tacoma

Where: 6409 Sixth Ave., Tacoma

Hours: Serving lunch and dinner daily

Contact: 253-332-4733; bit.ly/2zmztHC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

    Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco
Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 2:45

Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog
'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma 1:21

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.