Dave & Buster’s opens Monday in Auburn. Let the gaming and smack talk among friends begin

The nearest Dave & Buster’s is in Oregon, so many of us never have stepped foot inside the behemoth gaming center, although we’ve been regaled with commercials about this mythical place for years.

Think of it as a Chuck E. Cheese’s for grownups with arcade games big and small, a full-blown sports bar and a restaurant menu that looks like Guy Fieri gave the Dave & Buster’s kitchen crew a backstage pass to Flavortown.

You’ll get a first taste of the games, food and booze on Monday (Dec. 4) when Dave & Buster’s officially opens at the Outlet Collection in Auburn in the former home of Marshall’s.

The 43,000-square-foot entertainment emporium has been under construction for most of this year. In October, the company began hiring for more than 200 positions, just to give an idea of the immensity of the operation.

Here’s what you can expect:

GAMES: 190 arcade games and 295 player stations means hundreds of visitors can shoot hoops, shoot up some games, or shoot some serious smack talk. This is the place where friends can beat each other down in a friendly, fun, competitive gaming environment.

GAMES BY NAME: Pop-A-Shot, Pac-Man, Skee-Ball, Angry Birds Arcade, Big Bass Wheel, Pac-Man Battle Royale, Time Crisis 5, Dark Escape 4D and many more.

SPORTS BAR: Game viewing on a plethora of flat panels.

THE FOOD: It reads like a menu that would be served at a Guy Fieri-themed destination vacation. The BBBacon Burger (yes, that’s the actual name) has three types of bacon, and the Hawg-A-Saurus (I swear I did not make that up) is a pile of cheese fries topped with more cheese.

Dynamite fried shrimp is just that, although you’ll have to vouch for the dynamite part. The Carnivore Pizzadilla sounds like a frat house food dare. Wear your stretchy pants.

BOOZE: The cocktail menu includes all kinds of silly things that your mother told you never to drink. Adult Sno Cones, margaritas with a bottle of Corona tilted upside down into the glass (what?) and something called Glow Kones, which come with flashing glow cubes tipped into the glass. There’s also something called a Beer Tube that can hold 50 ounces (just like your crazy uncle at Thanksgiving). Have your designated driver on standby.

KIDS? Allowed, but visit after nap time to be safe. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a guardian older than 25. The maximum amount allowed is six minors per each guardian.

NAVIGATION TIPS: This Dave & Buster’s will have wearable Power Taps (wristband, lanyard or a wand) that will activate games. They cost $10 each and come with 25 chips.