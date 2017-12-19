Owners of Rhein Haus bringing their other popular beer house to Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue

A long vacant building in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood will become a beer-centric taproom around the second half of 2018.
Its owners will be familiar to restaurant watchers.
The taproom at 4328 Sixth Ave. will carry the name Beer Star Tacoma. It’s the project of James Weimann and Deming Maclise, Rhein Haus Tacoma co-owners and Seattle restaurateurs.
Business partners Patrick Riggs, Deveaux Hill and Galen Krohn will operate Beer Star Tacoma.
They’re also partners in Seattle’s Beer Star, after which the Tacoma taproom will be modeled. That brew-focused business opened in May in the Seattle neighborhood White Center.
Weimann said the approximately 3,500 square feet Tacoma space will seat up to 99 people, with 24 of the seats at a bar that will have 50 taps “with strong representation from Tacoma and Seattle brewers.”
Beer Star Tacoma’s plans also call for an outdoor patio area.
Unlike the White Center Beer Star, which has affiliated food businesses, there will be no on-site food business at Beer Star Tacoma. Rather, there will be room for traveling food trucks that will serve daily, he said
It’s worth noting the building has a parking lot, one of few in the Sixth Avenue neighborhood attached to restaurants or bars.
Think of it as a sit-and-sip concept.
“We will have 50 taps featuring local beers, wines and ciders,” Weimann said. “We will also have 200 bottle-and-can products. We also will sell a wide variety of wine.”
Growler fills will be available.
Weimann added that Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Reign, Sounders and Mariners games will be broadcast across flat-panel television screens.
A big draw will be its family-friendly focus, he said.
Like the Seattle Beer Star, the Tacoma outpost will come with an indoor play area that consists of a sizable carpeted play area with “wooden benches acting as barriers and seats at the same time,” said Weimann.
The White Center play area includes play toys and a play table.
The kid-friendly concept is a bit of a departure in a Tacoma neighborhood that caters to patrons 21 and older.
“Deming and I are both parents so it was an easy call,” Weimann said.
Beer Star Tacoma will open in a quieter section of the Sixth Avenue restaurant and bar district.
It’s one building down from newly opened Lasagna Store, Pasta and More and across the street from Walgreens. The building formerly housed a 7-Eleven, and before that, was home to Bombay Bistro, an Indian restaurant.
The restaurant group opened Rhein Haus Tacoma, an expansive Bavarian-themed beer hall and restaurant, in February.
Beer Star Tacoma
Where: 4328 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; beerstarusa.com
Opening: Second half of 2018.
Sister business: Rhein Haus Tacoma, 649 Division Ave., Tacoma; 253-572-4700; rheinhaustacoma.com
