Pictured here is the mural for the Firehouse Subs in Lacey. The mural depicts a Lacey Fire District engine and a JBLM-based Chinook helicopter, with Mount Rainier as a backdrop. The Lakewood Firehouse Subs will open Sunday and also will come with a custom mural.
Pictured here is the mural for the Firehouse Subs in Lacey. The mural depicts a Lacey Fire District engine and a JBLM-based Chinook helicopter, with Mount Rainier as a backdrop. The Lakewood Firehouse Subs will open Sunday and also will come with a custom mural. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo
Pictured here is the mural for the Firehouse Subs in Lacey. The mural depicts a Lacey Fire District engine and a JBLM-based Chinook helicopter, with Mount Rainier as a backdrop. The Lakewood Firehouse Subs will open Sunday and also will come with a custom mural. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

Pierce County’s first Firehouse Subs opens Sunday in Lakewood

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

January 05, 2018 02:18 PM

Firehouse Subs will open its first Pierce County location Sunday (Jan. 7).

The chain sub shop will open at 5700 100th St. SW in the Lakewood Pavilion Shopping Center in the same complex as Rite Aid. The restaurant will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The closest Firehouse Subs opened in 2016 in Lacey, and there are a handful of other locations across Western Washington.

The sub shop operates similarly to chain sandwich shops such as Jimmy John’s or Jersey Mike’s, where sandwiches are made to order.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lakewood Firehouse Subs will seat about 40 in the 1,700-square-foot dining room.

Each shop is firehouse-themed, and every location displays firefighter memorabilia. That’s a nod to the long family history in police and fire services for the chain’s owners, brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen. They founded the chain in 1994 in Florida.

The company is known for its lineup of 50 hot sauces including a house brand, Captain Sorensen’s Datil Pepper Hot Sauce, named after the father of the company’s owners.

The restaurant also is known for its steamed subs on bread that comes in three sizes.

The Lakewood restaurant is operated by franchise owners Jina and Danny Kim. This is a first restaurant for the couple. They have lived in Pierce County for about 10 years. They signed a franchise agreement for five Firehouse Subs restaurants in Pierce County.

Each Firehouse Subs location is decorated with artwork created by the company’s mural artist, Joe Puskas.

The Lakewood mural will depict West Pierce Fire & Rescue Engine 21 along with members of the Kim family — their nephew, Aiden, daughter, Kiara, and the two family dogs, Lily and Pie. The background depicts a military transport aircraft from nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, flying over American Lake. Mount Rainier also appears in the design.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

    Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco
Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 2:45

Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog
'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma 1:21

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.