Downtown Tacoma restaurant closes permanently

Wilder Local Fare + Libations in downtown Tacoma has announced its closure.
A Facebook announcement noted financial troubles, among other reasons for the closure.
The restaurant asked that customers who have not redeemed auction items or cooking classes to contact the restaurant via its Facebook page, facebook.com/wildertacoma.
The restaurant opened in May as a rebrand of its former life as the Italian eatery, Cafe Vincero.
Cafe Vincero opened in 2014 at 714 Pacific Ave. with a menu of classic Italian and a made-over dining room from its former life as a retail shop.
The owners — Kevin Cornwell and his father, Ed Banks — remained the same through the transition to Wilder, but a new staff was brought to the restaurant and the menu revamped.
Cornwell hired chef Ben Herreid to change the concept and menu. Herreid had just closed his popular downtown Puyallup restaurant Arista.
His vision for Wilder included using produce from Clarks Creek Farm, which he operated with farm manager Drew Constant, who also operates Rolling Rocks Farm.
The Wilder concept was a mix of small plates created from produce grown on the farm, flatbreads from the restaurant’s wood-fired oven and an appealing assortment of reimagined regional classics.
Herreid departed in the summer and since has moved to Leavenworth.
Former Wilder and Arista sous chef Hailey Gift took over the kitchen and emphasized ingredients from local farms. She transitioned the menu to larger plates boasting flavors from far-flung corners of the culinary world.
She also started a barrel-aged gin program and brunch service.
