New coffee house opens in University Place

Anthem Coffee and Tea opened its University Place location Saturday.
The coffee shop and cafe opened in the same complex as Top Pot Doughnuts and Mediterranean Gyro Grill. The cafe neighbors Whole Foods Market.
It takes over the space where Frog ‘N Kiwi Cafe operated.
The 2,800-square-feet space underwent minor remodeling to fit the format consistent with other Anthem Coffee and Tea locations.
Never miss a local story.
This is the fourth location for the company that opened the first Anthem in downtown Puyallup in 2011.
Anthem opened its first shop in downtown Tacoma in 2011 followed by another Tacoma location in Old Town in 2017.
This year, the company also intends to open a location in the Stadium neighborhood. That Anthem is planned for the retail-residential apartment building currently under construction at 102 N. G St.
Anthem Coffee and Tea is owned by Bryan Reynolds. He operates the cafes in Puyallup and Tacoma with his parents, Janie and Larry Reynolds and his wife, Alicia Reynolds. The family also operates Elements Frozen Yogurt in downtown Puyallup.
The cafe is not just known for its espresso and tea menu. It also serves breakfast sandwiches and light cafe fare in the morning and adds flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and appetizer plates for lunch and dinner. Local beers and wines also are served.
The spaces all carry a similar decor with an industrial-rustic theme. Reclaimed wood and vintage architectural pieces used in the projects come from Tacoma’s Earth Wise.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Anthem Coffee and Tea
University Place: 3609 Market Place W.; 253-212-0545; myanthemcoffee.com
Comments