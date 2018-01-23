What’s that restaurant going into the Westgate frozen yogurt space? Here’s the answer

A dozen readers have asked in the last week: What’s going into the old Gibson’s Frozen Yogurt space in Westgate?
That space at 5916 N. 26th St. has been empty since 2015 when the frozen yogurt company closed its Westgate and Stadium neighborhood stores in Tacoma.
Construction recently began on the building, which prompted the flurry of reader inquiries.
The answer: It’s going to be a Burger King.
Franchise owner Ron Gettemy, who also is heading construction of the Burger King, said, “It will be a drive-thru only configuration with no dining area, due to parking constraints.”
Does that mean it will have an unusual menu or a different menu because of the scaled-back size?
No. It’ll have a full Burger King menu, said Gettemy.
Gettemy said he expects to hire 30 employees to run the location. He expects the restaurant to open around May.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments