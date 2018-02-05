Popular burger restaurant in the Tacoma Dome neighborhood announces its closure

Popular Tacoma Dome neighborhood burger restaurant Friesenburgers announced its closure Monday.
The business posted to Facebook, “It is with broken hearts that we must inform all of you that as of today February 5th that we are closing our doors permanently. It is due to circumstances beyond our control. We will think of all of you often. Thanks for all the great memories.”
The Tacoma restaurant at 308 E. 26th St. was widely known for its gluten-free menu and kept one fryer dedicated for preparing gluten-free items. It was also a place to get a big burger, steak fries and an oversized chocolate malt that came with a side of extra shake.
It was also one of a few places with a bison burger on the menu (Tatanka Take-Out in Ruston is another).
Messages sent to the restaurant were not immediately returned and the phone number is out of service.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
