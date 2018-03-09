New barbecue restaurant opening next week in Midland

Midland barbecue restaurant My 4 Sons BBQ has announced its opening date.
If all goes as planned, it will start serving its hickory-smoked spare ribs, brisket and pulled pork beginning Wednesday (March 14).
The restaurant is the project of Matt and Brenda Henning. The name is a nod to their four sons, ages 9-22.
The couple previously operated Figaro’s Pizza franchises, but this is their first from-scratch restaurant. Matt is the barbecue operator. Brenda is the chef behind the side dishes.
It’s opening in a space that previously held the Midland Eatery and Zook’s Deli.
They expect to have seating for about 30.
The style of barbecue is eclectic with inspiration from several styles of American barbecue. Henning’s pulled pork will be Carolina style. Ribs will be Missouri style with the St. Louis cut. Brisket will get a simple salt-and-pepper rub, Central Texas style. All his meats will be cooked in a pellet smoker fed with hickory. Meats will be sold by the pound ($12.99 to $18.99) or as combination plates ($7.99 to $13.99). Sandwiches also will be available ($7 to $9).
For sides, find house-made coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, smoked barbecue beans, potato salad and sweet cornbread muffins.
Henning plans to be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Didn’t another barbecue restaurant just open in Pierce County? That’s right. BBQ2U opened its Central Texas-style barbecue March 2 in Gig Harbor.
My 4 Sons BBQ
9823 Portland Ave. E.; facebook.com/My4SonsBBQ
