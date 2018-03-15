The pressure-fried chicken and jojo potatoes are back. Anglea’s in Midland has reopened

The chicken and jojo potatoes are officially back in Midland.
Just over a year after it closed, Anglea’s Restaurant reopened March 9.
The family restaurant known for its pressure-fried chicken, jojo potato wedges and sour cream dipping sauce had an electrical fire in January 2017.
While its owners worked with insurance adjusters, asbestos was discovered in the building, which delayed some of the renovations. The restaurant also required new flooring. While they were at it, owners John and Lori Fraizer gave the dining room a new coat of paint.
John Fraizer has operated Anglea’s since 1991 when he bought it from wife Lori’s family, who purchased the restaurant in the 1980s. It has operated since 1947, though.
In addition to its fried chicken, the restaurant is known for its homestyle dinners, burgers, diner sandwiches and classic breakfast menu.
Here’s a first-bite report of the newly reopened restaurant and a deeper look at its most famous menu item, chicken and jojo potatoes.
That chicken: The recipe has been listed on the menu since at least the 1960s. The chicken is oil fried in a pressure cooker, which leaves the exterior crispy and insides juicy. The breading is a simple flour-and-spice coating that’s well seasoned. If your preference is a clingy jacket outside and juicy chicken inside, this is the chicken for you.
Jojo potatoes: The potatoes are quartered into thick wedges, soaked overnight, then coated in the same breading as the chicken before being fried. The result was a crunchy, well-seasoned exterior and feathery-soft interior.
The sour cream: It’s called “special sour cream” and is a sweet-and-tangy sour cream fortified with buttermilk, garlic and a few other secrets. Ask for an extra cup. While you’re at it, get an extra side of jojos ($4.65).
Get the: Four-piece chicken basket with jojos if you want a tour of their complete chicken repertoire. A bone-in breast, thigh, drum and wing carried a crisp, seasoned coating with juicy meat inside ($11.35, with a roll).
A two-piece basket is $8.99 with either dark or light meat. Other basket sizes available, plus a chicken dinner with soup or salad, choice of potato and a roll ($13.85).
Breakfast menu: Chicken fried steak ($12.65), biscuits and gravy ($7.45), ham breakfast ($12.65), pork chop breakfast ($12.85), nine omelet choices ($12.25 to $12.65) several combo breakfasts with a choice of breakfast meats and eggs ($8.50 to $10.50), plus pancakes, waffles and French toast ($4.65 to $9.35).
Sandwiches: Diner classics include a club, roast-beef dip, burger dip, patty melt and Reuben (all $12.50, with fries, soup or salad), plus their own version of a Smitty burger ($12.50) and a number of other burgers ($6.95 to $12.50). Also, a list of deli sandwiches with potato chips ($4.45 to $8.95).
Dinner menu: Chicken fried steak, breaded veal or ground sirloin ($13.65), plus pork chops or fried chicken ($13.85). Seafood dinners include fried clams ($10.55), fish and chips ($12.55), fried prawns ($14.50). Lo-cal plates and senior portions available.
Dessert: Broad selection of pies, $3.95 (or $5.15 a la mode). Also, shakes ($4.35), sundaes ($3.95-$4.45), strawberry shortcake ($5.35).
Dining room: Freshened up. Still the same layout. Find four-seat tables and a dine-in counter in the front dining room and more tables in the back.
Chicken export: John’s sister Sue Rockwell, daughter Lindsay Fraizer and Anglea’s cook Terry Weitz went to work for Hometown Charm Cafe in Sumner while Anglea’s was closed. They brought with them the fried chicken and jojo potatoes. That recipe will stay on the menu at the cafe.
Anglea’s Restaurant
Where: 7511 Portland Ave. E., Tacoma; 253-531-9329
Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
