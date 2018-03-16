New restaurant and bar headed to downtown Tacoma in the old Wilder space

A new restaurant and bar is headed for downtown Tacoma.
An opening is several months out and a name is still in the works, but a lease has been signed at the former home of Wilder Local Fare + Libations.
The duo behind the restaurant are Seattle restaurant workers.
Abe Fox most recently worked at the Shelter Lounge restaurants and bars in Green Lake and Ballard.
His story is similar to other Seattle restaurant employees who have departed Seattle for Tacoma.
“This is an easy city to fall in love with, that’s for sure,” said Fox, who has moved to Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood.
He’ll open the downtown restaurant and bar with Jon Green, currently consulting for Hotel Albatross in Ballard and formerly of Scout restaurant in Seattle.
Green also is moving to Tacoma.
Fox described the food concept as elevated American bar food that’s “well-made food at an approachable price point.”
He’s designing a bar menu featuring draft and specialty cocktails, with plans for a tap list, too. Green is designing the menu.
They plan a design overhaul of the space that most recently was home to Wilder and Italian restaurant Cafe Vincero before that.
They plan to switch out the decor and open up the dining room, which will require demolishing the small room that separates the dining room from the kitchen. They expect the remodel to take several months, which is why they’re projecting a summer opening.
The restaurant will remain the same seating capacity at 49. It will open with dinner service, but will likely expand to serve lunch. The restaurant also will allow children, Fox said.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
