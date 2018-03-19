Get a meal deal on Tuesday (and free cake) at Ivar’s seafood bars

Every year, the Northwest’s most prolific chain of fish-and-chips restaurants celebrates its founder’s birthday with cake and a solid lunch deal.
Tuesday (March 20) is the day to observe the birthday of Ivar Haglund, who would have been 113 years old this year.
To get the deal, wish Ivar a happy birthday and order from the restaurant’s birthday menu.
The deal is this: Buy one entree from the birthday menu at full price and the second will be $1.13.
The birthday menu at Pierce County Ivar’s seafood bars includes a three-piece cod and chips ($8.30), jumbo or baby prawns ($9.99/$7.49), halibut-and-chips ($14.49), four-piece pollock-and-chips ($7.99) or a sourdough bread bowl with chowder ($7.99).
Of course there will be cake, too, but only for the first 113 customers.
In Pierce County, find Ivar’s locations in South Hill, Lakewood and Tacoma.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
