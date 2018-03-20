Kitchen fire closes popular Sixth Avenue Hawaiian restaurant

A grease fire in the kitchen Monday temporarily closed Da Tiki Hut, the Hawaiian restaurant in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood at 4427 Sixth Ave.
The restaurant sustained smoke damage and damage to a few pieces of kitchen equipment, said co-owner Steve Lerma.
There were no injuries, he added.
The owners are uncertain how long the restaurant will be closed for cleaning and repairs.
Never miss a local story.
Steve and Tamara Lerma opened the restaurant in 2014 with a menu of Hawaiian favorites, including poke, loco moco, Spam musubi and kalua pork.
They also operate a food truck, which frequently is parked adjacent to the Sixth Avenue restaurant.
Find updates on the restaurant’s reopening at bit.ly/2u4NrM7.
Da Tiki Hut
4427 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-625-7690
Comments