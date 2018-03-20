Tacoma firefighters mop up the scene at the Da Tiki Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant which suffered a kitchen fire on Monday, March 19, 2018. The restaurant is known for classic Hawaiian fare, such as poke and loco moco. The restaurant opened in Tacoma' Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Tacoma firefighters mop up the scene at the Da Tiki Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant which suffered a kitchen fire on Monday, March 19, 2018. The restaurant is known for classic Hawaiian fare, such as poke and loco moco. The restaurant opened in Tacoma' Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Kitchen fire closes popular Sixth Avenue Hawaiian restaurant

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

March 20, 2018 10:00 AM

A grease fire in the kitchen Monday temporarily closed Da Tiki Hut, the Hawaiian restaurant in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood at 4427 Sixth Ave.

The restaurant sustained smoke damage and damage to a few pieces of kitchen equipment, said co-owner Steve Lerma.

There were no injuries, he added.

The owners are uncertain how long the restaurant will be closed for cleaning and repairs.

Steve and Tamara Lerma opened the restaurant in 2014 with a menu of Hawaiian favorites, including poke, loco moco, Spam musubi and kalua pork.

They also operate a food truck, which frequently is parked adjacent to the Sixth Avenue restaurant.

Find updates on the restaurant’s reopening at bit.ly/2u4NrM7.

Da Tiki Hut

4427 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-625-7690

