Point Ruston bakery Dolce Si will close permanently on Saturday

The Point Ruston bakery Dolce Si has announced it will close.
The last day of business will be Saturday (March 24).
Elisabetta O’Shea opened the Sicilian bakery and gelateria in 2015 with husband Steve.
She said the decision to close was a difficult one but did not elaborate on the reasons.
“It’s too fresh and it’s breaking my heart,” she said.
O’Shea opened the bakery as an homage to the pastries she grew up eating in her native Sicily. That’s where she and Steve met when he was stationed in Italy for the Navy. They moved to the area in 2003 and settled in Graham.
O’Shea graduated with a culinary degree in 2007 and started working on her dream of opening a bakery. That dream was realized when she found the Point Ruston site.
Her bakery was among the first eateries to open in the mixed retail-residential development on the edge of Tacoma.
The bakery case featured desserts new and unusual to the region: Pignolata, bigne, panettone, cannoli and cannoncini. She also specialized in decorated cakes, Italian cookies and a wide array of house-made gelato.
O’Shea said she was grateful to customers who accepted the unusual pastries and Italian treats they’d never heard of.
“I really appreciate the customers who were so loyal and for two years. It’s been really an amazing experience for me, especially coming from another country. My customers were so welcoming to a new type of dessert,” she said.
O’Shea said she’s working on what’s next for her pastry career. Although she’s closing the cafe, she still intends to bake in some fashion.
“I have to take a little time off to reconnect everything. I will be back in the business, but I cannot say when exactly,” she said.
She added, “For right now, for here, for this location, at Point Ruston, this is going to be the end. Tomorrow is the last day, and I will be here to honor the gift cards and say goodbye.”
DOLCE SI SICILIAN BAKERY AND CAFE
5005 Main St., Ruston; 253-678-1229; dolcesi.com
