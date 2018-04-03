The Red Hot is out. Here’s what's new for food at Cheney Stadium for the Rainiers season

Following the announcement from The Red Hot in February that the Tacoma restaurant would exit Cheney Stadium and not return for the 2018 season, the big question has been: What will replace it?
I have the answer. I also have updated information on what else is being added to the food lineup at Cheney Stadium as the Tacoma Rainiers baseball season begins this week.
WHAT’S NEW
The Red Hot’s exit: It’s true. Tacoma’s favorite hot dog joint has left the building. Brothers Stu and Chris Miller served their gourmet hot dogs and craft beer at Cheney Stadium from 2015 to 2017. The Cheney menu mirrored the playful hot dogs with funky toppings the brothers feature at their Sixth Avenue hot dog and craft beer tavern.
Please join with me in raising a glass of hoppy IPA in their honor. We’ll miss them.
What’s opening in its place? Ribachi is taking over that prime food stand near the first base entrance where The Red Hot operated.
Madisson Pillman, general manager of Ivar’s Concessions at Cheney Stadium, said the menu will be hibachi-style rice bowls.
A chicken, steak or a tofu-veggie bowl (all priced $11) are built with a choice of white or fried rice and an array of seasonal vegetables. The meats are flavored with a teriyaki-style sauce made on site. A self-serve condiment cart will include more sauce choices.
“Our chef makes a homemade peanut sauce and a boom boom sauce. That’s like a yum yum sauce. It has a little kick to it. We rotate sauces, so you always have something new you can put in your bowl,” Pillman said.
Also on the menu is an Asian chicken chopped salad, $10. The stand will be managed by Ivar’s Concessions.
New brat stand: Taking over the It’s Greek To Me Stand on the Left Field Terrace by the party deck will be the R Haus Brats stand with a rotating menu of bratwurst. The choices currently are jalapeno cheddar and double smoked brats that are a third of a pound each ($10 each).
Order any brat and pick toppings from a list that includes grilled peppers, grilled onions, jalapenos, sauerkraut, cream cheese, different mustards and Sriracha. That stand also is managed by Ivar’s Concessions.
Now available throughout the stadium: Available at several stands this season will be the popular dog formerly served at The Red Hot. Called the Best Hot Dog in Baseball, an all-beef dog comes topped with beer mustard and grilled onions.
Summit Club: The food in the Summit Club will include a carving station with carved meat options that change game to game, a pizza station with four styles of pizza and a station with prepared sandwiches and salads.
7 Seas: Gig Harbor’s 7 Seas Brewing will take over the Base Camp location behind the third base line.
FOR VEGETARIANS
Mushroom burger: Vegetarian diners will want to head to the Kidd Valley stand for a porcini mushroom grain burger that the stand quietly debuted last year. Fans liked it so much, it found a permanent place on the menu, said Pillman.
“It’s similar to a Garden burger. It’s fried so that it’s crunchy on the outside and softer on the inside,” she said.
They’re $8.75.
Cauliflower wings: At the Fowl Territory stand, check out the new “wings” meant for vegetarians.
“It’s a breaded cauliflower that’s fried,” said Pillman. “They’re served like the boneless wings at that stand, with a choice of sauces.”
They’re $9.
OTHER DINING
Pillman said last year’s Ivar’s Concessions stands will return. Here are the menus and prices from last year. Pillman said a few prices might increase, but prices mostly stayed the same.
Ivar’s: Find three-piece cod and chips, chicken strips and chips, clams and chips, or fish tacos (all $10), chowder ($5.75) or hot dogs ($6 to $8).
Kidd Valley: Cheeseburgers and foot-long corn dogs ($8.25), shakes ($5), hot dogs ($6 to $7) and garlic fries ($7).
The Invincibles Pizza: Oversized slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza ($7.75), nachos ($7) or hot dogs ($6 to $7).
Fowl Territory: Fried chicken strips and chips ($10), spicy chicken sandwich or boneless chicken wings ($8), garlic fries ($7) and hot dogs ($6 to $7).
Flying Taco: Taco plate with rice and beans or grande nachos ($9.75) or chips and queso ($7). A quesadilla has been added to the menu this year.
Bar-B-Q Stand: The barbecue stand on the Left Field Terrace will return with a beef brisket or pulled pork sandwich ($12) or pulled pork mac and cheese ($7).
