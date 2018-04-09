Another restaurant closes at Point Ruston. Here’s what’s happening with the space

Two Town Pub and Cafe at Point Ruston closed Saturday, but expect a makeover and reopening for the restaurant in the next few months.
The restaurant opened in 2014 and was the first restaurant in the retail-residential development. Its location on the border of Tacoma and Ruston was the inspiration behind its name.
Since Two Town opened, the development has added a roster of restaurants that includes Farrelli’s Wood Fire Pizza, WildFin American Grill, Stack 571, Fish Brewing Pub & Eatery, Mio Sushi, Jewel Box Cafe and Ice Cream Social.
Dolce Si, the Sicilian bakery that opened at Point Ruston in 2015, closed in March. The development is working to fill that space now.
Two Town’s new owners are wife-and-husband duo Loreen Huynh and Hiep Nguyen, who will be familiar to local diners. They own the nearby Jewel Box Cafe, the eatery with an ornately decorated two-story dining room and a menu of coffee, tea, crepes and light cafe fare.
Two Town will be a first pub for the couple, who live at Point Ruston.
While Jewel Box comes with a European-Victorian theme, Two Town will have a steampunk vibe.
“It’s still going to be a steampunk Victorian setting with a saloon-inspired look,” Huynh said. “We want to keep it a bar theme, but we will bring in some pieces to soften up the space a bit. We’ll put bright colors on the wall. We’ll change the back bar a little bit to bring in a saloon feel.”
She’s also working with a local metal artist who will add some iron accents.
There will be a slight name shift. Instead of Two Town Pub and Cafe, the new name will be Two Town Saloon and Eatery. The restaurant will continue serving lunch and dinner daily.
The menu will remain pub-friendly fare, but with a few modifications. One addition will be gourmet hot dogs with gourmet toppings, Huynh said. They’ll also expand the chicken wing selection and focus on food that pairs well with cocktails and beer.
The time line for reopening is tough to predict because they just started planning, but expect the revamp to take a few months, Huynh said.
Two Town Saloon and Eatery
Where: 5005 Main St., Tacoma, twotownpubandcafe.com
Reopening: In a few months
