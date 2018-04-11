Popular Sixth Avenue bar has a new owner. Here are his plans for Crown Bar

Crown Bar in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood has a new owner.
Bob Jensen, who owns another bar in Orting, bought the bar from Christina Smyre.
Smyre bought the bar two years ago from Charlie McManus and Jacqueline Plattner, who own neighboring Primo Grill.
McManus and Plattner opened Crown Bar in 2007 in the former home of Gary’s Steak Out and Bar. Smyre made minor changes but kept the neighborhood feel and eclectic style of food and cocktails intact.
Jensen got his start with bar ownership about three years ago when he bought Orting’s Spar Pole, which he'll continue to own, but he has a long history in restaurant work. He will operate his bars with business partners Dee Winters and Nyan Dickerson.
Jensen plans no changes for Crown Bar beyond minor menu adjustments or additions. That extends to the employees. Jensen has added a few staff members, but the previous employees have stayed.
Jensen was drawn to the Sixth Avenue neighborhood as much as he was to the bar.
“I liked the location. Sixth Ave is not going anywhere. You know the old saying, 'location location location,'” said Jensen. He said the foot traffic is impressive along Sixth.
Crown Bar's unusual menu was another draw.
“I liked what Christina had done with it to build it up. I love the menu. I like the elevated style of food,” said Jensen.
While the Spar Pole is a beer-and-burger sort of bar with darts and pull tabs, Crown Bar’s menu dips into the eclectic with snacks such as beet hummus, roasted Brussels sprouts, poke bowls and Gorgonzola stuffed dates wrapped in bacon.
The bar will remain adults-only with service from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily and happy hour 2-6 p.m. and 10 p.m to close daily.
Crown Bar
Where: 2705 Sixth Ave.
Info: 253-272-4177 or crownbartacoma.com
