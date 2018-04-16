Gig Harbor is getting another restaurant this month. Here’s when and where

Following the much anticipated opening of Table 47 on April 8, Gig Harbor is about to get another restaurant.
If all goes as planned, Hop Jack’s will open its Gig Harbor location April 23 in the Olympic Towne Center.
This will be the 17th location for the regional chain that got its start in Bonney Lake in 2009. In November, it opened a location in Lakewood. There’s another in Lake Tapps. The others are in King, Thurston, Snohomish counties and beyond.
If it’s known for anything besides burgers and beer-friendly eats, it’s the ice cold booze it serves. Some of its cocktails are served in frozen glasses. The beer taps are kept at a frosty 34 degrees. It’s also family friendly and has a restaurant-wide happy hour every day (2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close).
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily as well as weekend brunch.
The Gig Harbor restaurant will open with a full menu and full hours after April 23. It plans to serve brunch beginning the weekend after it opens, from 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 4,500-square-foot restaurant will seat 185 and also has 28 outdoor seats when the weather permits.
Hop Jack’s
Where: 5500 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor
Info: 253-514-6074, hopjacks.net
Opening: April 23.
Comments