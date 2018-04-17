Here's a new taqueria to add to your Taco Tuesday rotation

The best Taco Tuesday is a cheap Taco Tuesday.
Here’s one to add to your cheap-eats schedule.
Seven tacos are priced $1.25 each at Spanaway’s Aceituno’s Mexican Food, a newly opened, casual taqueria with another location in Orting and four more in King and Kitsap counties. Aceituno’s opened April 9.
The restaurant offers counter service, inexpensive portable Mexican eats and fast taco construction.
Did I mention the drive-thru at the Spanaway location? That’s a Taco Tuesday rarity. And, yes, one can order discounted tacos on Tuesdays in the drive-thru.
Because of the promotion, Tuesdays are the busiest days at Roger Aceituno’s taquerias. He also runs the Tuesday special at a sister restaurant he owns in Graham, called Julianito’s.
With taco trucks moving toward (gasp!) the $2 territory for tacos and fancy taco bars serving $5 tacos, finding a taco priced around a dollar is becoming a regional treasure.
The Aceituno’s Taco Tuesday list includes street tacos with a choice of roasted pork carnitas, grilled carne asada, grilled chicken, marinated pork adobada or fried fish. They’re dressed with chopped cilantro and onions.
There was a surprise on the menu, too. Crunchy tacos come stuffed with a choice of shredded beef or chicken (they remind me of tacos dorados). A corn tortilla was quickly fried, filled with meat and cheese, then finished with a handful of iceberg lettuce.
The restaurant’s serve-yourself salsa bar stocks pickled jalapenos, pickled carrots, lime wedges, verde salsa and red salsa (both carry a medium-high heat).
The rest of the menu is food meant to be eaten in your car, which is evident from the way the restaurant packages it in handy foil containers that double as bowls. There are burritos ($3.50 to $7), rolled tacos ($4 to $11), tortas ($7), mulitas ($2.75), nachos ($7 to $8.95), quesadillas ($4.50 to $7), carne asada fries ($7 to $8.95), breakfast burritos ($6.50) and combination plates ($8.95).
Is it worth the drive from Tacoma? No. You Tacomans already have terrific taquerias such as Taqueria El Sabor, Los Tamales Taqueria El Grande and Taqueria El Antojo.
However, it fills a need in the Parkland/Spanaway/Frederickson area. In that area, plenty of sit-down Mexican restaurants serve margaritas and a plate of enchiladas, but until Aceituno’s opened, your best shot at fast-and-cheap portable Mexican food was a taco truck.
Aceituno’s will operate daily with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Aceituno’s Mexican Food
Where: 17415 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma
Info: aceitunosmexicanfood.com
Comments