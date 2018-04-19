Lakewood Chick-fil-A is opening soon, and another's planned for the area. Here's where

More than two years after it started planning its location, the Lakewood Chick-fil-A has announced an opening date. Its first day of business will be May 3.
The fast-food restaurant at the corner of 100th Street Southwest and Bridgeport Way Southwest also is hiring up to 80 employees to operate the restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches.
Job application information is at cfalakewood.com.
This will be the third South Sound Chick-fil-A location. Tacoma opened in 2015. South Hill’s Chick-fil-A opened in 2017.
The Lakewood Chick-fil-A is opening on the former site of Schooner Pub & Galley. That restaurant and bar had operated at that location since 1972. It closed in 2017 for demolition to make way for the fast-food restaurant. (The same owners also operate the Black Star Pub and Grill and the 2121 Pub, both in Tacoma.)
The Lakewood location will be operated by franchiser Jason Davies. The 4,626 square-feet space will seat about 130 and has a children’s play area and a drive-thru with double toggling lanes.
Chick-fil-A next appears to be headed to Fircrest.
The city of Fircrest notified the public that a preliminary site plan had been filed for a Chick-fil-A location at 6520 19th St. W, Fircrest. That building previously held Charlie’s.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed Fircrest site through May 1.
Chick-fil-A
Where: 5429 100th St. SW, Lakewood
Opening: May 3
Coming next: Fircrest
