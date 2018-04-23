Here's what's happening in the former downtown Tacoma Tully's space. It's already open

The doors are back open at 764 Broadway, and coffee still is on the menu.
The Tully’s location that operated at that space closed abruptly in March.
The building’s owner, Greg Petry, decided he’d open his own coffee shop there.
Bostwick Cafe is named after the historical building in which it’s located.
Its first day of operation was April 12, about a month after Tully’s closed.
The staff stayed on with one addition, regional general manager Jenny Finau.
Finau said changes are minor. The cafe will still serve espresso, but beans are from Federal Way’s Caffe D’Arte. Light cafe fare also is served, with sandwiches from Alki Bakery and pastries from Finale’s Gourmet Desserts.
Cosmetically, changes include new flooring, light fixtures and furniture, but the cafe still has the same layout with front and back dining rooms and the same number of seats. There’s also still an upstairs meeting space that can hold 10-12 people (and does not come with a reservation fee).
Minor changes are on the way, said Finau. They plan to shift to a menu of house-made cafe fare that includes sandwiches and salads. They also applied for a liquor license to serve beer and wine.
“We hope that we can do beer and wine and mini events with live music, or just bringing a little something extra here. We hope to create a gathering space where people can have a communal experience and enjoy,” said Finau.
Their plan is to continue operating late on theater nights with beer, wine and light eats.
Longtime Tully’s customers will recognize the cafe’s general manager. Ros Davis has worked at that location for 17 years.
Bostwick Cafe
Where: 764 Broadway, Tacoma
Info: 253-292-1569, facebook.com/BostwickCafe
Hours: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Comments