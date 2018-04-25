Cook your own meat at this new Korean BBQ joint

An assortment of dishes are brought to your table at Bulgogi Korean Restaurant in Lakewood so you can cook your own feast.
Footage and stills by Sue Kidd/Produced by Drew Perine skidd@thenewstribune.com
Kitchen fire quickly extinguished at Da Tiki Hut

TNT Diner

Kitchen fire quickly extinguished at Da Tiki Hut

Tacoma firefighters mop up the scene at the Da Tiki Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant which suffered a kitchen fire on Monday, March 19, 2018. The restaurant is known for classic Hawaiian fare, such as poke and loco moco. The restaurant opened in Tacoma'

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

TNT Diner

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

TNT Diner

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

Three Tacoma bartenders show how they serve up barrel-aged cocktails – Macy Heppner pours a sazerac at Stack 571, Jeanette Moore prepares a Manhattan at WildFin American Grill and Cassandra Newman of Pacific Grill makes a negroni. Maturing in oak