Yes, the Golden Corral is still coming to South Hill. Here's what's happening

By Sue Kidd

April 30, 2018 06:00 AM

Joe Corsell, the vice president for leasing at Puyallup’s South Hill Mall, had no idea how popular the idea of a Golden Corral restaurant would be until the mall signed a lease for the buffet.

Since then, “we’ve been getting inquiries almost daily,” said Corsell.

So has this dining critic.

The good news for buffet fans is that the construction permits are ready and demolition is expected to begin this week. The 9,300-square-foot space previously held an Old Country Buffet. That restaurant closed in June. Recruiting Golden Corral there was an idea generated by shoppers who frequent South Hill Mall.

“When Old Country Buffet closed, the mall’s marketing team got a ton of feedback on social media accounts with suggestions that Golden Corral is who should replace them,” Corsell said last year when discussing the restaurant chain signing a lease with the mall.

The space needs extensive remodeling to configure the restaurant for a Golden Corral. That’s why issuing permits has been a lengthy process.

Corsell said pinpointing an opening date is tricky, but his best guess is a fall opening for the buffet restaurant that specializes in all-you-can-eat service with homestyle food such as meatloaf, fried chicken and pot roast.

The Golden Corral company was founded in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1973. Its locations are nationwide. The closest location to the South Sound is in Marysville.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270

