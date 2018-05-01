Missed Fisher scones at the spring fair? Here's your second chance, but only in May

Slathered in butter and raspberry jam, nothing telegraphs our state fair quite as traditionally (or calorically) as a Fisher scone.
Think of scones as the food mascot of the Washington State Fair. I’d also make that case for Krusty Pups and Earthquake Burgers.
It used to be that you’d be hard-pressed to find scones anywhere around here other than the spring or fall state fairs, but in recent months, the scone truck has been making occasional guest appearances to spread scone love. You can follow the scone truck and its appearances at facebook.com/fisherscones.
This month, scone fans are in luck. The scone wagon will roll up to the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup every Tuesday in May.
Find the Fisher scone wagon at 7 a.m. every Tuesday morning at the Gold Lot.
Through 2 p.m., the wagon will serve scones and coffee or cocoa and also sell scone mix and jam. Scones are priced $1.75 each. You’ve got four more Tuesdays left until May 29 when the last scone will be served for who knows how long.
Fisher Scones
Where: Gold Lot at Washington State Fairgrounds
When: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday in May
