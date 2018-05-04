The secret behind the tomahawk rib-eye steak? Let the steak do the work.

Chef Thad Lyman gives a behind-the-scenes look at the two-pound tomahawk ribe-eye steak served at Brix 25 in Gig Harbor.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kitchen fire quickly extinguished at Da Tiki Hut

TNT Diner

Kitchen fire quickly extinguished at Da Tiki Hut

Tacoma firefighters mop up the scene at the Da Tiki Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant which suffered a kitchen fire on Monday, March 19, 2018. The restaurant is known for classic Hawaiian fare, such as poke and loco moco. The restaurant opened in Tacoma'

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

TNT Diner

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.