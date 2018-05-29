Popular Proctor neighborhood bar finds a new home

The six-month hiatus of the North End Tavern is coming to a close.
Its new home will be in Ruston.
Ron Kerns closed the North End Tavern, which also carried the car-themed nickname Slappy’s Garage, in November.
Back then, he explained he couldn’t afford a rent increase at the Proctor neighborhood space and his lease was not renewed. That launched a search for a new home for the bar he purchased more than 10 years ago.
North End Tavern’s new home will be in the space that formerly held Mitchell’s Cafe.
Before it was Mitchell’s, it was home to a casino.
He plans a summer opening for the tavern, which will be renamed North End on Pearl.
He’ll share more details soon.
North End on Pearl
Where: 5037 N. Pearl St., Ruston
