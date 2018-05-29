The North End Tavern operated in the Proctor neighborhood for decades before it closed in November. Its current owner has found a new home for the tavern in Ruston.
The North End Tavern operated in the Proctor neighborhood for decades before it closed in November. Its current owner has found a new home for the tavern in Ruston. Staff file, 2017 skidd@thenewstribune.com
The North End Tavern operated in the Proctor neighborhood for decades before it closed in November. Its current owner has found a new home for the tavern in Ruston. Staff file, 2017 skidd@thenewstribune.com
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

Popular Proctor neighborhood bar finds a new home

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

May 29, 2018 12:00 PM

The six-month hiatus of the North End Tavern is coming to a close.

Its new home will be in Ruston.

Ron Kerns closed the North End Tavern, which also carried the car-themed nickname Slappy’s Garage, in November.

Back then, he explained he couldn’t afford a rent increase at the Proctor neighborhood space and his lease was not renewed. That launched a search for a new home for the bar he purchased more than 10 years ago.

North End Tavern’s new home will be in the space that formerly held Mitchell’s Cafe.

Before it was Mitchell’s, it was home to a casino.

He plans a summer opening for the tavern, which will be renamed North End on Pearl.

He’ll share more details soon.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

North End on Pearl

Where: 5037 N. Pearl St., Ruston

Info: facebook.com/slappysgarageNET

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune

  Comments  

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.