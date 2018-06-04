World's biggest peach cobbler uses 75 gallons of peaches

Peach Festival cobbler chef constantly tinkers with the recipe for the world's biggest peach cobbler but not the 75 gallons of peaches, 90 lbs. of butter, or 150 lbs. of sugar. Rich Bennett says this year the heat source is different.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.

Tacoma firefighters mop up the scene at the Da Tiki Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant which suffered a kitchen fire on Monday, March 19, 2018. The restaurant is known for classic Hawaiian fare, such as poke and loco moco. The restaurant opened in Tacoma'

Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.