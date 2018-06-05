Here are the menus for this weekend's food truck festival in Tacoma

Get your sunblock, stretchy pants and appetite ready. It’s officially food truck festival season.
This weekend is the first of at least six festivals through August.
The drill is the same at each: Food trucks and trailers from across the region will represent the gamut of street cuisine. Diners are invited to graze from truck to truck.
Each festival ranges in size from as few as seven to as many as 20 participating mobile food vendors.
First up is a festival this Saturday (June 9) at Tacoma Musical Playhouse with a dual purpose.
Inside will be performances of My Fair Lady at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Outside, trucks and trailers will serve everything from Cuban sandwiches to handmade ice cream beginning at noon. Local chef Bette Anne Curry also will make a special appearance
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL DETAILS
When: 12-7:30 p.m. Saturday (June 9).
Where: Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma
Info: 253-565-6867 or tmp.org
Extras: Wildside Wine will be open for tastings and seatings. The band Parlor Swing also will perform. Free admission.
TRUCK MENUS
Bliss Small Batch Creamery: The ice cream trailer expects to serve its popular gluten-free ice cream Fudgy Brownie, two vegan flavors, plus its specialty ice cream flavors: Mint Chip, Salty Caramel, Lemon Ginger Poppyseed, Cookie Monster and Espresso Chip. Served in cup, cake cone or handmade gluten-free waffle cones. Coming this summer from the trailer is a brick-and-mortar storefront in University Place.
Boss Mama’s Kitchen: This truck known for its burger and gooey sandwiches will feature the Elvis Lives Burger with peanut butter, bacon, pickles, onions and cheese; a grilled cheese sandwich made with jack cheese, grilled jalapenos and Fritos; plus a grilled cheese with creamy brie, bacon, grilled onions, cheddar and jack cheeses. Also, fried pickles, garlic fries and regular fries.
Farrelli’s Pizza:The food trailer version of this popular local pizza restaurant group will serve cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and its meateater pizzas by the slice, plus Caesar salad.
HamHock Jones Soul Shack:This roving trailer known for its sandwiches will serve its famous barbecue pork and grilled cheese sandwich, a regular pulled pork sandwich, fried fish, shrimp and chicken, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and potato salad.
HomeTown Dogs:This Lakewood-based truck known for its authentic Chicago dogs will serve its signature dog, plus its regular gourmet hot dog menu.
South Beach Cuisine & Espresso: This popular Miami-themed food truck will serve its pan con bistec and Cubano sandwiches, plus its Angus rib-eye Philly sandwich, tostones and housemade salsa. Also head to the truck for a cup of espresso made from beans from Dillanos.
Sweet Dreams: The pop-up booth from Bette Anne Curry will serve strawberry shortcake and sprinkle doughnuts.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Bring a chair: Often, seating is limited or non existent. A backup camp chair or blanket are good ideas.
Bring friends: Many trucks stick to their full-portion sizes, which means many won’t have tastes or nibbles built for small appetites. That’s where good friends come in. Graze and share.
Carpool: Expect lots of cars and limited parking.
FOR YOUR CALENDAR
Upcoming food truck festivals.
Truckaroo Food Truck Festival at Bates: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16, Bates College, 2201 S. 78th St., Tacoma; facebook.com/wafoodtrucks.org. Note: This food truck festival has a $5 admission.
Food Truck Feast: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16, Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. NW Gig Harbor; penmetparks.org, 253-858-3400. Free.
Food Truck Frenzy: Noon to 6 p.m. June 30, Bradley Lake Park, 531 31st Ave. SE, Puyallup; cityofpuyallup.org, 253-841-5457. Free.
Food Truck Fest: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma; metroparkstacoma.org/foodtruckfest, 253-592-8019. Free.
Mobile Food Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18, Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S., Tacoma; piercecountywa.org/mobilefoodfest. Free.
