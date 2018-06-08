New coffee house opening at Point Ruston and locals will recognize the name

In the last year, Anthem Coffee and Tea opened stores in Old Town and University Place. It also announced its plans to open in the Stadium neighborhood.

Here comes another Anthem. This summer, the company expects to open a coffee house and cafe in the space formerly occupied by Dolce Si, the Sicilian Bakery. That bakery closed in March at the retail-residential development that straddles the Tacoma and Ruston city lines.

Co-owner Bryan Reynolds said he’s hoping to open at Point Ruston by the end of June, which will precede the opening of the company’s Stadium neighborhood location. Reynolds expects the Stadium store to open in July, if all goes as planned.

Currently, all house-made food for the Anthem cafes is made at its Puyallup location, which was the company’s first store. It opened in 2011.

Reynolds said he plans to move the central baking operations from Puyallup to the Point Ruston space.

“We’ll just be gaining about four times the space and kitchen equipment that will increase the efficiency of our operation,” said Reynolds.

The menu and format will be the same formula as the other Anthem locations. The focus is on coffee and tea by day, with wine and beer also served. The cafe menu features light fare, such as breakfast sandwiches and vegan hash in the morning and flatbreads and sandwiches for lunch and dinner.

Reynolds operates the cafes with his parents, Janie and Larry Reynolds and his wife, Alicia Reynolds.

