One of Tacoma's only soul food restaurants is closing

Soul in Tacoma’s Proctor neighborhood has announced it will close in its current location.

The restaurant with an eclectic menu of American and Latin soul food intends to operate until the end of June.

The restaurant’s owners are currently determining what is next for the restaurant.

When reached by phone, co-owner Jennifer Zaskorski characterized the closure as the restaurant’s choice.

Will the restaurant move? Zaskorski said she didn’t have an answer for that right now.

What seems more certain is that the restaurant will exit its Proctor space at the end of the month and will limit its meal service to Thursdays through Sundays with a limited menu.

The restaurant will operate as cash-only, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday.

Zaskorski and business partner Natural Allah opened the second-story restaurant in a converted house in the Proctor neighborhood in 2013.

The restaurant’s menu appealed to soul food fans in search of fried chicken and okra, but also Latin comfort food, such as mofongo, carnitas fritas, oxtail and pernil.

The restaurant briefly expanded to a second location near University Place in 2015 with a business partner, but the venture was short lived and closed in less than a year. Sushido now operates in that location.

Soul

Where: 2717 N. Proctor St., Tacoma

Info:facebook.com/TacomaSoul or 253-507-5720

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Sunday