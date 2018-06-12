We've got 2 food truck festivals this weekend, people. Here are the menus

If it seems as if we just had a food-truck festival, you’d be right. We did. Last weekend.
But the al fresco festival dining season is upon us. Saturday is a popular day for eating outdoors at restaurants with wheels.
Two mobile food festivals span both sides of the bridge.
One is the annual free food-truck festival sponsored by PenMet Parks at a park in Gig Harbor.
The other is an awareness event showcasing food trucks and promoting the food truck culinary program at Bates Technical College.
Two tips: Bring blankets and chairs to create your own seating and bring a gaggle of friends to sample as wide an array of food as possible, as most trucks will serve full-sized portions.
Here’s a look at who is serving what:
Food Truck Feast
Hosted by: Peninsula Metropolitan Park District
Details: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (June 16), Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. NW Gig Harbor; penmetparks.org, 253-858-3400.
Admission: Free
Trucks: 11 booked
Also: No-host beer, wine and mini cocktail garden that raises money for scholarships, plus a root beer garden. Entertainment plus games for kids (inflatable obstacle course, carnival games, Wiffle ball and more).
TRUCKS AND MENUS
Arnold's Happy Days: Cheeseburgers and fries on the menu of this Tacoma-based truck.
Clara’s Wok N Roll: This Bainbridge Island truck will serve its signature Malaysian cuisine of rice bowls, satays and more.
Dip N Dots: Frozen desserts.
Kama'aina Grill: This Bremerton truck will serve its Hawaiian-style barbecue.
Langostino Sushi Burrito: The Seattle truck will serve sushi burritos, wraps and bowls.
On the Grind Espresso: Espresso, plus treats.
Rain or Shine on Fire Pizza: This mobile restaurant can be found most days serving pizza at its East Tacoma storefront but will be slinging a niche menu of wood-fired pizza pies at this event.
Smokin Robinson BBQ: Sandwiches and barbecue.
Stacks Burgers: Oversized burgers and fries at this truck with a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Federal Way. Spice lovers should not miss the Cryfecta with pepperjack, jalapenos and jalapeno aioli.
TnT Espresso & Mini Donuts: Five flavors of doughnut holes are on the menu in addition to espresso. Get the cinnamon-sugar or maple glazed.
Xander’s Incredible Sandwiches: This sister food truck to Stacks Burgers will serves an array of sandwiches, including its PNW Seafood Sammy with crab, shrimp and scallops in a garlic aioli.
Truckaroo Food Truck Festival
Hosted by: Washington Food Truck Association
Details: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (June 16), South Campus of Bates Technical College, 2201 S. 78th St., Tacoma; wafoodtrucks.org.
Admission: $5 for adults, free for kids younger than 12.
Trucks: 19 booked.
Also: “This event is being held to showcase Bates culinary program, the advocacy efforts of the state food truck association and our local USO, as the military will have their mobile canteen there as well,” said organizer Lori Johnson.
Extras: Street performers and more.
TRUCKS AND MENUS
Amuse Booze Cupcakes: Serving booze-themed cupcakes such as the smoked margarita or mojito.
Bahn Mi Saigon: This Vancouver-based truck will serve its Vietnamese sandwiches.
Bliss Small Batch Creamery: This ice cream trailer will feature fanciful and straightforward ice cream flavors. Consider this a preview of the creamery’s brick-and-mortar scoop shop set to open in University Place this summer.
Boss Mama’s Kitchen: This Tacoma-based truck will feature its big burgers with fun twists. Get the Elvis burger with peanut butter and bacon, and the garlic fries.
CMO/Northwest USO: Hot dogs.
Curbside Urban Cuisine: This food truck managed by students from the Bates Technical College mobile-food program is known for its sandwiches and wraps.
Delfino’s Chicago Style Pizza: This Seattle-based truck will serve something impossible to find in Pierce County — deep-dish Chicago pizza.
J & J BBQ Co.: This Seattle-based barbecue truck is known for its brisket, ribs and pulled pork.
Kama'aina Grill: This Bremerton-based food business specializes in Hawaiian eats.
Paparepes: This Seattle-based food truck serves Venezuelan arepas and empanadas.
Puft Bubble Waffles: This truck from up north serves Hong Kong-style egg waffles.
Poutine Your Mouth: This truck based in Lopez Island will roll down here to serve its version of loaded poutine.
Roamin Rome: This Kent-based truck serves pasta and sandwiches.
Scotsman Espresso: This Mukilteo-based espresso truck will give away free 12-ounce drip coffee to military and first responders.
Tabassum: This Seattle-based truck will serve Uzbek-style street food. Its list of a half dozen samsa buns — Uzbek hand pies — looks truly unusual and something not found in Pierce County restaurants.
The Fork & Fin: This Seattle-based truck is all about Alaskan pollock, served fried in batter, in tacos or as a sandwich.
Thirst Responder: This Tacoma-based beverage truck will offer beer and a gamut of other beverage options.
Tijuana Taco: This Lakewood-based truck is an outpost of one of the oldest Mexican-American restaurants in the region with a menu of burritos, tacos and more.
Tornado Potato: Fried potato on a stick. ‘Nuff said.
Looking ahead: We’ve got the Taste of Tacoma next weekend followed by another food-truck festival the following weekend, plus mobile restaurant festivals in July and August.
