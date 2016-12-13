Tacoma flight attendant is contestant on ‘The Bachelor’

A 25-year-old international flight attendant from Tacoma will be one of 25 women vying for the attention of “The Bachelor” on ABC.
Jasmine Brown of Tacoma will be appearing on Season 21 of the show when it premieres at 8 p.m. Jan. 2.
Brown is not allowed to give any interviews, according to a spokeswoman for ABC.
Brown has a YouTube channel with travel videos from South Korea and Japan and an Instagram account.
The Tacoma woman and her competitors will be vying for the affections of Nick Viall. Viall is a former contestant on “The Bachelorette.”
JASMINE BROWN
Instagram: @jasmine_channel
YouTube: youtube.com/user/jasminecbrown1
