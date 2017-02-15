Hoquiam woman to appear on ‘The Voice’

A Hoquiam woman will be the latest Washington resident to audition on the NBC singing competition show “The Voice.”
Singer/songwriter Ericka Corban, 31, lives in Hoquiam with her husband and four children.
“It’s not even guaranteed my audition will air, but it’s a little more likely since they sent a film crew out to my city, my home,” Corban told The Daily World.
Season 12 of “The Voice” premiers Feb. 27 on NBC with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani.
Corban grew up in Elma listening to country and Christian music.
Accompanied by her piano, guitar and ukulele, she performs at local venues in the Grays Harbor area.
Corban auditioned via tape and then again in Seattle and eventually Los Angeles. Contestants perform their final audition for the four coaches, who listen with their backs to the singers. If chosen by one (or more) of the coaches they move on to the competition part of the show.
The first part of the season is filmed prior to broadcast, but contestants are contractually obligated to remain mum on the outcome. Later shows are presented live.
Tacoma residents Vicci Martinez and Stephanie Anne Johnson both appeared on the “The Voice” as have several other Washington residents.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
