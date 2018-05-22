This very Shaq-like house is on market for $28 million

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has listed this massive Florida estate for $28 million. O'Neal, 46, played for six teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
David Caraccio Uneek
Dog attacks Utah police officers

National

Dog attacks Utah police officers

Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Crime

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.

How to draw a Minion

Arts & Culture

How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."

Rescued kayaker shares safety tips

News

Rescued kayaker shares safety tips

Gary Pierce, a kayaker from Winthrop, Massachusetts, talks about safety precautions kayakers should take. Pierce was rescued by the Coast Guard in October of 2017 in Boston Harbor after he was beset by weather.