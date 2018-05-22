This very Shaq-like house is on market for $28 million
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has listed this massive Florida estate for $28 million. O'Neal, 46, played for six teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.
Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."
Two 3-month-old wolverine kits and their mother play in the snow outside their den May 3 in the William O. Douglas Wilderness east of Mount Rainier. The remote cameras are jointly operated by Cascade Carnivore Project and the U.S. Forest Service.
A hazardous materials team was called to the Pierce County Jail Tuesday morning to inspect a suspicious white powder found in the mail by a county employee. One floor of the administrative office has been evacuated.
Gary Pierce, a kayaker from Winthrop, Massachusetts, talks about safety precautions kayakers should take. Pierce was rescued by the Coast Guard in October of 2017 in Boston Harbor after he was beset by weather.