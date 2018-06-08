The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has listed this massive Florida estate for $28 million. O'Neal, 46, played for six teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
On June 11, the SR 512 Park & Ride will close for about 4 months for construction and repairs. The work includes improved lighting, renovated shelters, repaired curbing concrete and new parking surfaces.
Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.
A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front.
Thousands of crab pots litter the ocean floor along the Washington and Oregon coastline, killing marine life and disrupting navigation. About 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or discarded each year in oceans worldwide.
Some homeless animals in North Texas went on a special flight to six shelters in Seattle early Friday morning. Wings of Rescue, a donation-based charity, transports large numbers of at-risk pets throughout the United States and Canada.
Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."