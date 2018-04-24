World's first autonomous, zero-emission 'ghost ship'
The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.
The New York City Police Department is asking the public for assistance with locating and identifying the individual in the attached video and photograph, who is wanted in connection to two robberies that occurred within the the 42nd Precinct.
Recently released footage of a near head-on collision on Highway 2 near Leavenworth on March 23 shows how dangerous distracted driving can be. It is the leading cause of fatalities among teen drivers across the nation.
Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.
A man was tasered by Miami-Dade police repeatedly after refusing to leave an American Airlines plane at Miami International Airport on April 22. Police report states man allegedly groped a female passenger.