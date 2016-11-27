Sounders beat Rapids 1-0 to advance to MLS Cup

Jordan Morris scored in the 56th minute and the Seattle Sounders advanced to their first MLS Cup, beating the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Sunday in the second leg of the Western Conference final.
Nelson Haedo Valdez set up the goal to help Seattle take the series 3-1 in aggregate scoring. The Sounders will play Toronto or Montreal on Dec. 10 for the league title.
Toronto hosts Montreal in the second leg of the Eastern final Wednesday night. The Impact won the first leg 3-2 in Montreal.
The Sounders won the first leg of the series in Seattle 2-1 on Tuesday night and needed only a tie to advance. They got more than that with a big goal from Morris.
It was the Rapids' first home loss of the season.
Colorado carried the play for most of the game but Seattle jumped on a great chance Valdez had the ball above the box and passed to Morris as he got behind a defender. Morris knocked the ball over goalkeeper Zac MacMath as he slid to try to disrupt the shot.
Morris got the shot off as he was sliding, and MacMath spiked his right leg as both players converged.
The Rapids needed a goal to get even in aggregate scoring and came out inspired from the start. Jermaine Jones had the first real chance on a header in the fifth minute that went wide.
He later knocked a pass from Shkelzen Gashi over the bar.
However, the best chance for the Rapids came in the 23rd minute. Forward Kevin Doyle had the ball and maneuvered by defender Roman Torres on the left side and had just goalkeeper Stefan Frei in his path. Instead of taking the shot to try to beat the charging Frei, he sent the ball to the front of the net as Sebastien Le Toux came down the middle, but the ball went through and Le Toux never got a shot.
NOTES: Rapids captain Sam Cronin was suspended for the match due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Cronin received a yellow card in the first leg of the series Tuesday in Seattle. Micheal Azira got the start in Cronin's place. ... Torres received a yellow card in the 14th minute after hitting the ball as it was set up for a free kick for Colorado.
