In blue Washington state, demand for inauguration tickets is down from 2009 and 2013

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close Pause

1:08 Even the governor needs a flu shot

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

0:46 Icy beauty and slippery hazards at Tacoma's Larry Frost Memorial Park

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice