The U.S. military has had a presence on the island of Okinawa since 1945. Long after the end of World War II, the small island has continued to be a strategic position for the United States and its allies, and a dispute has raged for more than 20 years over the Futenma base in Ginowan city. (Tiffany Tompkins-Condie, Adam Ashton and Natalie Fertig)