Man shot dead by police in downtown Bellingham

A man armed with a knife was shot to death by police Sunday in downtown Bellingham, moments after another man’s throat was slashed a block down the street, according to the Bellingham Police Department.
One man was stabbed in the neck around 4:18 p.m. outside the Horseshoe Café, 113 E. Holly St., by another man who ran north from the scene, police said.
Witnesses chased the suspect a block north to the downtown Whatcom Transportation Authority bus station, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.
A Bellingham police officer reported shots fired at 4:23 p.m. The man died at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Exactly what happened in the moments before the shooting remains under investigation, Beckley said.
“After some confrontation occurred, the officer fired, and one suspect is dead,” Beckley said.
Beckley did not immediately know how many shots were fired, or if other officers opened fire, too. She declined to comment on why the officer fired.
“All I know is that the suspect was armed with a knife when the officer contacted him,” Beckley said.
Down the street an ambulance rushed the man who was stabbed to St. Joseph hospital, police said.
Within the hour about two dozen law enforcement officers converged on the scene, cordoning Railroad Avenue with crime scene tape, interviewing eyewitnesses, and marking the location of evidence with white spray paint on the asphalt. The man’s body was covered with a white sheet. Feet from the body by a parking space outside of Everyday Music, 115 E. Magnolia St., a silver folding knife sat with the blade out. A police drone hovered overhead, surveying the scene.
Numerous law enforcement officers on scene were from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Police routinely call in outside agencies to investigate officer-involved shootings.
Names and ages of those involved have not been released. Bellingham police declined to release any information about the officer.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
